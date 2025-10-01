Connect with us

News

IEBC: Iris Scan Not Mandatory in Voter Registration

Published

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has clarified that the iris scanning is not mandatory in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Speaking on Tuesday, IEBC’s Director of Voter Education, Partnerships and Communication, Joyce Ekuam, said the use of iris data in the registration process is optional.

Ekuam noted that aid IEBC officials can bypass the step during registration if an individual is not comfortable with the iris scan.

“Let me clarify that in as in as much as we have included the iris, it is not compulsory. If you are not comfortable with it, you can bypass it and still get registered using our KIEMS kits,” said the IEBC official.

On Monday, IEBC rolled out the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) drive with enhanced features, which it says will improve efficiency, curb duplication, and prevent errors in voter details.

The new features include the scanning of personal identifying information directly from ID cards, while fingerprints and passport photographs will continue to be captured.

The electoral commission is also collecting iris data, which is intended to further strengthen verification processes.

IEBC is planning to register 6.3 million new voters by the end of the ongoing CVR exercise ahead of the 2027 general election.

To be eligible for voter registration, one must be a Kenyan citizen aged 18 years or above. Applicants are also required to present a valid Kenyan Identity Card (ID) or a valid Kenyan Passport, and must not have been previously registered as voters

The electoral body last conducted voter registration in 2022, but it was stopped in June ahead of the August 2022 general election.

Also Read: IEBC Announces Resumption Date for Continuous Voter Registration

