IEBC on the Spot After Its Systems Were Breached & Voters Transferred Without Consent

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has discovered some irregular voter transfers in its system with 70 days remaining before the August 9 General Election.

A preliminary inspection of the voters’ register revealed the irregularity, which led to the discovery of the breach. Some voters were relocated from one polling location to another without following the prescribed statutory procedure, according to the IEBC.

Speaking on Monday, May 30, IEBC chairperson Wafula Wanyonyi Chebukati stated that the Commission was investigating the breach and that any IEBC staff found to be responsible will face legal action.

“Transfers happen when a voter requests and there is a form to fill which then the registration officer has to update the register. If there are unauthorised cases where one finds themselves in a place they don’t want, the Commission investigates,” Wafula Chebukati explained.

“Cases of transfers without one’s knowledge shall be investigated and the Commission has asked for all transfer forms and if there are such cases, the voters will be returned to their polling stations. And if an officer was involved in the illegal transfer, stern action will be taken, the Commission will not tolerate that.” He added.

The issue of system breach arises at the same time that certain candidates have raised concerns about clearance issues. Several stations reported system failure on the second day of candidate screening.

Some candidates submitting their papers were required to wait for more than three hours. Included among the impacted regions are Garissa, Siaya, and Kisii.

Okiya Okoiti Omtatah, a human rights activist, requested the election commission to close any loopholes to prevent cases of electoral fraud from occuring.

The problems arises just days after Azimio La Umoja, Presidential running mate Martha Karua, asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to explain how it can guarantee free, fair, and credible elections.

