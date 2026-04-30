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IEBC Registers 2.3 Million New Voters

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

IEBC chair Erastus Ethekon

IEBC chair Erastus Ethekon

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced it registered a total of 2.3 million new voters during the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission has registered a total of 2,612,725 new voters since the resumption of the continuous voter registration.

According to the IEBC boss, 267,249 Kenyans were registered under Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) conducted at IEBC offices, and 2,345,476 under the ECVR exercise, which ended on Tuesday, April 28.

“Since the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration on 29th September, 2025, to the closure of ECVR on 28th April, 2026, the Commission has enlisted a total of 2,612,725 new voters.

“This comprises 267,249 registered under Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) conducted at IEBC offices and 2,345,476 under the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration Phase 1 undertaken between 30th March, 2026 and 28th April, 2026 at all County Assembly Wards across the country, Huduma Centres, Institutions of Higher Learning and the Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers, Nairobi,” he said.

Ethekon hailed the outcome as a major milestone, noting that over 500,000 new voters were registered each week on average.

The IEBC Chairperson also hailed the young people for playing a key role in the success of the just-concluded ECVR exercise.

Ethekon observed that young people turned out in large numbers and actively encouraged others to register, including older citizens.

“To the young people of this nation: You are the energy that powered this engine. Through your songs, your hashtags, your dance, and your peer-to-peer mobilization, you have proven that you are not merely leaders of tomorrow, but the decisive stakeholders of today, and in fact, you can lead today,” he stated.

Further, Ethekon highlighted that security concerns disrupted voter registration in some parts of the country, affecting operations during the exercise.

“Incidents of threats and attacks on registration personnel necessitated enhanced coordination with security agencies to safeguard both staff and equipment.

“Such challenges are indicative of the broader political and socio-security environment within which electoral processes are conducted and highlight the need for integrated security planning as part of voter registration operations,” he added.

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