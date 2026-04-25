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IEBC Registers 505,344 New Voters

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered 505,344 new voters, bringing the number of voters registered since the beginning of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise to 1,876,274.

In an update on Friday, IEBC noted that 159,410 voters applied for transfers, while 2,817 updated their registration details.

“The number of newly registered voters since the commencement of ECVR on 30 March, 2026, to 23rd April, 2026 is 1,876,274. Therefore, since the last update of 17th April, 2026, the Commission has recorded an increase of 505,344 new voters. Transfers: 159,410. Change/update of particulars: 2,817,” IEBC stated.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon called on Kenyans who are yet to register as voters to seize the opportunity and register before the end of the ECVR exercise.

The IEBC boss noted that voter registration remains the gateway to democratic participation, emphasizing that constitutional rights tied to elections can only be exercised once a citizen is duly registered

“As the ECVR draws to a close, and with four (4) days remaining, we urge all eligible voters who have not yet registered to seize this opportunity to enlist as voters. By doing so, citizens play a direct role in shaping Kenya’s future and strengthening our democratic governance,” he stated.

In the registrations, Nairobi County leads with 209,965 new voters, followed by Kiambu with 97,557, and Nakuru with 81,166.

Kakamega County follows closely with 80,711 registrations, while Machakos has recorded 65,616 new registrations. Bungoma stands at 62,030, followed by Meru with 56,486, and Kilifi with 54,171.

Kisii has recorded 50,551 new voters, followed by Kitui with 50,380 and Turkana with 50,310.

Kajiado County’s new registrations stand at 44,615, while Uasin Gishu and Nandi have recorded 43,745 and 42,334, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kericho stands at 42,315, while Mombasa has registered 41,444 new voters. Murang’a county has 40,679 new registrations, with Homa Bay at 39,770 and Nyeri at 38,045.

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