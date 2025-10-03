Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

IEBC Registers 7,048 New Voters in First Week of CVR Relaunch

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that over 7,000 new voters have been registered in the first four days of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday, IEBC said that between September 29 and October 2, 2025, a total of 7,048 Kenyans registered as new voters.

Additionally, 259 voters successfully transferred their registration to preferred electoral areas, while eight individuals updated their details.

“In the last four (4) days since resumption, the Commission has recorded progressive growth in the enrolment of new voters into the Register of Voters. As of 2[nd] October 2025, new enrolments stood at 7,048, while those who successfully transferred their registration to their new preferred electoral areas were 259 voters. In addition, eight (8) voters updated their details nationally,” IEBC stated.

At the same time, IEBC confirmed the introduction of iris recognition as an additional biometric feature in voter registration. Previously, only fingerprints and digital facial photographs were captured.

IEBC explained that the iris feature would serve as a backup identification measure in cases where fingerprint recognition fails.

“The iris provides an alternative means of voter identification should fingerprint recognition fail. The inclusion of iris recognition is expressly permissible under the law, which provides for biometric identifiers such as fingerprints, hand geometry, earlobe geometry, retina and iris patterns, voice waves, DNA, and signatures,” IEBC stated.

The Commission assured Kenyans of its commitment to data security, reiterating adherence to the Data Protection Act, 2019.

IEBC emphasized that all data collected is securely stored, accessed only by authorized officers, and used strictly for lawful purposes. Unauthorized access or misuse, the Commission warned, would attract legal sanctions.

“The Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ensuring that voter registration services remain accessible, inclusive, transparent, and efficient in all parts of the country save for the areas scheduled for the 27th November 2025 By-elections,” the commission concluded.

