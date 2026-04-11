IEBC Registers 875,501 New Voters Ahead of the 2027 Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced it has registered 875,501 new voters since the start of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise on March 30.

In an update on Friday, April 10 evening, IEBC said 531,185 new voters have been registered between April 3 and April 9, 2026.

“New registered voters: The number of new registered voters since the beginning of ECVR on 30th March 2026 to 9th April 2026 is 875,501.

“Therefore, since the last update of 3rd April 2026, the Commission has recorded an increase of 531,185 new voters,” IEBC stated.

The electoral commission also reported that 49,502 Kenyans have had voter transfers, while 1,066 others have updated their voter details.

“In just seven days, we have witnessed a remarkable surge in numbers. This growth is not just a statistic; it is a testament to a nation that is awake, engaged, and ready to take charge of its destiny. To every Kenyan who stood in line this week: Thank you for answering the call of your country,” IEBC stated.

The voter registration is being conducted across all the 1,450 County Assembly Wards (CAWs), institutions of higher learning, Huduma Centres, Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers, and Constituency Offices.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon called on eligible Kenyans to register, emphasizing that voter registration is a key step in strengthening democracy and ensuring accountable leadership.

“To those who are yet to register: Your country needs you. We urge you to visit our registration centres with a sense of pride and purpose. By registering today, you are not just getting a card; you are securing a seat at the table where Kenya’s future will be decided. Let us demonstrate our love for Kenya by turning out in even larger numbers in the coming days,” he stated.

According to IEBC, Nairobi County has recorded the highest number of new registrations at 96,897, followed by Kiambu with 46,265, and Kakamega with 40,110.