IEBC Resumes Enhanced Voter Registration in OlKalou

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the commencement of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) in Ol-Kalou Constituency.

In a public notice on Tuesday, September 15, IEBC said the enhanced registration exercise will run from Monday, September 21, to Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 83 and 88 (4) (a) of the Constitution of Kenya, sections 5, 7 and 8 of the Elections Act, 2011 and Regulations 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2012 and following the conduct of by-elections in Ol-Kalou Constituency,

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that there will be enhanced continuous voter registration of voters from Monday, 21st September, 2026 to Tuesday, 20th October, 2026, in Ol-Kalou Constituency,” IEBC announced.

The Commission said registration services will be available daily, from Monday to Sunday, throughout the ECVR period.

The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, Constituency Offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas, as well as the commission’s Customer Experience Centre on the ground floor of Anniversary Towers.

IEBC said the exercise is aimed at providing eligible residents in Ol-Kalou Constituency with an opportunity to register as voters and update their details ahead of future electoral activities.

Upon completion of the ECVR exercise, IEBC said Continuous Voter Registration and regular revision of the Register of Voters will continue at the Constituency Office from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

At the same time, IEBC appointed Anthony Muhia Njiraini as registration officer for Ol-Kalou, while Maurine Chepkemoi Kisiero was appointed assistant registration officer.