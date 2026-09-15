Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IEBC Resumes Enhanced Voter Registration in OlKalou

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the commencement of Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) in Ol-Kalou Constituency.

In a public notice on Tuesday, September 15, IEBC said the enhanced registration exercise will run from Monday, September 21, to Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Articles 83 and 88 (4) (a) of the Constitution of Kenya, sections 5, 7 and 8 of the Elections Act, 2011 and Regulations 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2012 and following the conduct of by-elections in Ol-Kalou Constituency,

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that there will be enhanced continuous voter registration of voters from Monday, 21st September, 2026 to Tuesday, 20th October, 2026, in Ol-Kalou Constituency,” IEBC announced.

The Commission said registration services will be available daily, from Monday to Sunday, throughout the ECVR period.

The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, Constituency Offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas, as well as the commission’s Customer Experience Centre on the ground floor of Anniversary Towers.

IEBC said the exercise is aimed at providing eligible residents in Ol-Kalou Constituency with an opportunity to register as voters and update their details ahead of future electoral activities.

Upon completion of the ECVR exercise, IEBC said Continuous Voter Registration and regular revision of the Register of Voters will continue at the Constituency Office from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

At the same time, IEBC appointed Anthony Muhia Njiraini as registration officer for Ol-Kalou, while Maurine Chepkemoi Kisiero was appointed assistant registration officer.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon

News

IEBC Hits Back at Gachagua, Denies 2027 Election Tender Irregularities

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed allegations of irregularities in the procurement of technology and ballot papers for the 2027 General...

August 27, 2026

News

IEBC: Kenyans Without University Degrees Can Vie Elective Seats in 2027

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has clarified that a university degree is not a requirement for candidates seeking to contest for president,...

August 24, 2026

Politics

IEBC Gazettes 2027 Election Period, Sets Binding Deadlines for Parties and Aspirants

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has formally gazetted the commencement of the election period for the August 10, 2027 General Election, unveiling a...

August 21, 2026

Politics

IEBC Sets KSh6.1 Billion Presidential Campaign Spending Limit Ahead of 2027

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted new campaign financing regulations ahead of the 2027 General Election, setting the maximum expenditure for...

August 9, 2026