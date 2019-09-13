IEBC Returning Officer Beatrice Muli Exposes Mariga, Explains Why She Blocked Him From Kibra Race

IEBC returning officer Beatrice Muli who invalidated Jubilee Party candidate McDonald Mariga’s candidature has spill the beans as to why she took that drastic decision to block the former Harambee Stars midfielder from the Kibra contest.

Muli, while testifying before the IEBC Tribunal on Friday explained that the electoral body was transparent, saying that Mariga’s documents were received by the electoral body on Tuesday and handled through the same process as other candidates.

“We received Mariga document on September 10 and Mariga went through the nomination process the same way other candidates did. We have a checklist which we use to clear candidates.

He was put under the same process, in accordance with the IEBC regulations and value of transparency and fairness,” she said.

Muli said the pertinent documents were first submitted to verification desk and forwarded to her.

She said “IEBC nomination checklist requires aspirant be a registered voter. Muli insisted that the only way the returning officer can verify if the aspirant is a registered voter is checking the register in the KIEMS.”

She said however in Mariga's case, upon presenting his ID cards, the Jubilee aspirant's could not be found in the KIEMS. The search was repeated several times but his details could still not be found.

She said however in Mariga’s case, upon presenting his ID cards, the Jubilee aspirant’s could not be found in the KIEMS. The search was repeated several times but his details could still not be found.

“As indicated, Mariga names details could not be found in the register and therefore the candidate is not qualified as per our checklist, as the RO guided with the regulations the law, therefore, guided me to invalidate the candidature of Mariga,” she said.

IEBC rules stipulates under section 5 (1) b of the Elections Act, that all electoral activities including voter registration must stop upon declaration of a vacancy.

“Mariga applied for registration on August 26 after the vacancy was declared on August 14 and IEBC gazetted the by-election on August 16, two days later.

By law, the application must be brought to headquarters and all details confirmed before they can be put in the voters’ roll. Once that is done the register will have to be gazetted.

"Mariga applied for registration on August 26 after the vacancy was declared on August 14 and IEBC gazetted the by-election on August 16, two days later.

By law, the application must be brought to headquarters and all details confirmed before they can be put in the voters' roll. Once that is done the register will have to be gazetted.

In this case, Mariga's application is still pending. He cannot, therefore, be cleared to vie," said an IEBC official.

But despite the written opinion by the legal team, commissioners – Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu – met on Wednesday and ordered Beatrice Muli, the returning officer, to clear Mariga.