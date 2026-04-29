IEBC Reveals Where Kenyans Locked Out of ECVR Exercise Can Register as Voters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced that Kenyans can still register as voters even after the continuous voter registration exercise (ECVR) ended.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon revealed that Kenyans still interested in getting registered can do so at all Huduma centres countrywide, IEBC Constituency Offices, and at the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

“Please note that voter registration will continue at Huduma Centres, the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi, as well as at IEBC Constituency Offices,” Ethekon stated.

The announcement comes after the ECVR exercise, which was open for 30 days from March 28 to April 28 across the country, ended.

In an update on April 24, IEBC disclosed that it has registered over 1.87 million new voters during the drive, including 505,344 new voters who were registered between April 17 and April 23.

IEBC noted that 159,410 voters applied for transfers, while 2,817 updated their registration details.

“The number of newly registered voters since the commencement of ECVR on 30 March, 2026, to 23rd April, 2026 is 1,876,274. Therefore, since the last update of 17th April, 2026, the Commission has recorded an increase of 505,344 new voters. Transfers: 159,410. Change/update of particulars: 2,817,” IEBC stated.

According to the electoral body, Nairobi County has the highest number of newly registered voters with 209,965 new voters, followed by Kiambu County, Nakuru County, and Kakamega County with 97,557, 81,166, and 80,711 new voters, respectively.

Machakos recorded 65,616 new registrations. Bungoma stands at 62,030, followed by Meru with 56,486, and Kilifi with 54,171.

Kisii has 50,551 new voters, followed by Kitui with 50,380 and Turkana with 50,310.

Kajiado County’s new registrations stand at 44,615, while Uasin Gishu and Nandi have recorded 43,745 and 42,334, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kericho stands at 42,315, while Mombasa has registered 41,444 new voters. Murang’a county has 40,679 new registrations, with Homa Bay at 39,770 and Nyeri at 38,045.