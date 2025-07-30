Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IEBC Reveals Why Kenyans Can’t Recall MPs

By

Published

GwO0g9FWAAAX3fQ 1752988478

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that Kenyans currently cannot recall their MPs or Senators.

In a statement on Wednesday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said there is no legal framework outlining the procedures for recalling lawmakers.

According to Ethekon, the impasse stems from a 2017 High Court decision in the case of Katiba Institute and Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) v Attorney General & Another.

In its ruling, the court struck down key sections of the Elections Act 2011 that outlined the grounds and procedures for recalling MPs, deeming them discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“There is currently no enabling legislation defining the grounds and procedures for recall. This legal gap arises from the High Court’s ruling in Katiba Institute and Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) v Attorney General & Another [2017] KEHC 4648 (KLR).

“In that case, provisions within the Elections Act 2011 were declared unconstitutional for being discriminatory,” Ethekon stated.

The chair pointed out that Parliament subsequently amended the law to address the recall of MCAs; however, no amendments have been made to the recall of MPs and Senators.

He urged Parliament to enact a clear legal framework to govern the recall process for Members of the National Assembly and Senate.

“The Commission has formally submitted recommendations to Parliament, urging the enactment of a clear legal framework to govern the recall process for Members of the National Assembly and Senate. We remain hopeful that this will be addressed to uphold the full spirit of Article 104,” he added.

However, Ethekon noted that Kenyans can recall MCAs, as there is a statutory framework already in place

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021