IEBC Reveals Why Kenyans Can’t Recall MPs

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that Kenyans currently cannot recall their MPs or Senators.

In a statement on Wednesday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said there is no legal framework outlining the procedures for recalling lawmakers.

According to Ethekon, the impasse stems from a 2017 High Court decision in the case of Katiba Institute and Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) v Attorney General & Another.

In its ruling, the court struck down key sections of the Elections Act 2011 that outlined the grounds and procedures for recalling MPs, deeming them discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“There is currently no enabling legislation defining the grounds and procedures for recall. This legal gap arises from the High Court’s ruling in Katiba Institute and Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) v Attorney General & Another [2017] KEHC 4648 (KLR).

“In that case, provisions within the Elections Act 2011 were declared unconstitutional for being discriminatory,” Ethekon stated.

The chair pointed out that Parliament subsequently amended the law to address the recall of MCAs; however, no amendments have been made to the recall of MPs and Senators.

He urged Parliament to enact a clear legal framework to govern the recall process for Members of the National Assembly and Senate.

“The Commission has formally submitted recommendations to Parliament, urging the enactment of a clear legal framework to govern the recall process for Members of the National Assembly and Senate. We remain hopeful that this will be addressed to uphold the full spirit of Article 104,” he added.

However, Ethekon noted that Kenyans can recall MCAs, as there is a statutory framework already in place