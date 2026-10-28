IEBC Shortlists 9 Candidates for CEO Position

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted nine candidates for interviews for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a notice on Wednesday, the commission said it received 304 valid applications following an advertisement published in print media and on its website on July 28, 2026.

IEBC said the shortlisting process considered inclusion, with particular attention to gender, regional balance and persons living with disabilities.

“The application period closed on 11th August 2026 at 17:00 EAT with three hundred and four (304) valid applications received.

“The final shortlist considered the need to incorporate inclusion, specifically gender, regional balance and differently-abled persons,” IEBC said.

The nine candidates shortlisted for the position are Anthony Omerikwa from Busia County, Halakhe Waqo from Marsabit County, Harley Mutisya from Makueni County, Edmund Odiwuor Malitt from Homa Bay County and Andrew Gitau Kimani from Nairobi County.

The others are Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi from Wajir County, Edward Katama Ngeywa from Trans Nzoia County, Martina Wato Yattani from Marsabit County, and Nelly Ilongo from Taita Taveta County.

Further the commission, interviews will be conducted on November 12 and 13, 2026. IEBC said the interview venue would be communicated to each shortlisted candidate individually.

“The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed between 12 November 2026 and 13 November 2026. The Commission will communicate the interview venue to each candidate individually,” IEBC added.

IEBC said shortlisted candidates would be required to present original documents during the interviews. These include a National Identity Card or passport, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, as well as any other supporting documents and testimonials.

Candidates must also present clearances from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.