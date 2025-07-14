Connect with us

News

IEBC Slams MP Over 2027 Election Rigging Remarks

By

Published

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung and Six Commissioners Set for Swearing In Before CJ Koome

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung. 

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned claims of electoral malpractice, calling them unacceptable and reckless.

In a statement on Sunday, IEBC urged Kenyans to ignore such remarks, saying they undermine public confidence in the commission.

“The Commission is concerned about statements on election malpractices in the country. Such utterances are unacceptable and reckless in a democratic society such as ours, and IEBC urges all Kenyans to ignore or disassociate with them,” read the statement in part.

IEBC also clarified that no election has been declared, and that there is currently no gazette or official notice regarding the 2027 elections that would justify political pronouncements of that nature.

“While IEBC will constitute the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee as prescribed under Article 84 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, read together with Section 110 of the Elections Act, the Committee has jurisdiction only during the election period in accordance with judgment of Hon. Sabina Chege Supreme Court petition No. 23 (E026) of 2022.

“It should be noted that the IEBC has not declared any elections. Further, there is no gazettement or declaration that has been made to warrant such desirous political utterances and propaganda. The country is not in a campaign period at the moment,” the commission stated.

The electoral body also said it will be engaging with stakeholders, including the political parties and leaders, to discuss means and ways of restoring trust and confidence in our electoral processes and outcomes.

” IEBC assures members of the public and stakeholders that it shall safeguard its independence and impartiality while discharging its constitutional mandate and its functions as well as remain committed to ensuring free, fair and credible elections in accordance with the laws of Kenya and best practices. Further, the Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s democracy,” IENC added.

This comes after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Abdi Jehow claimed that political leaders from the North Eastern region were prepared to rig the 2027 General Elections in favor of President William Ruto.

“We, MPs from North Eastern Kenya, support the President. Even if we don’t have the votes, we’ll steal them for him… that’s no secret,” said Jehow.

