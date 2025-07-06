IEBC Under Fire Over Sudden Voter Portal Shutdown

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched a significant system maintenance on its voter verification portal, a move described as an upgrade to enhance performance and security for upcoming electoral activities.

The scheduled upgrade, however, has mistakenly ignited public concern due to its timing and the initial lack of prior notification, rousing memories of Kenya’s contentious electoral past.

The IEBC’s statement, released belatedly after a public uproar, confirmed the temporary disruption to access the records of 22,120,458 voters from the 2022 General Election.

While the commission assures that all registration records remain secure and unaltered during this migration process, the unannounced nature of the maintenance has fueled speculation, particularly given a viral social media post alleging a flush out of “ghost voters” – a claim the IEBC has strongly denied as false and misleading.

This digital transition comes at a sensitive time for the IEBC, which is still in the process of reconstitution following the post-2022 election period. President William Ruto recently appointed Erastus Ethekon as chairperson along with six new commissioners, signaling a step towards rebuilding the electoral body.

Despite these efforts, public trust in the IEBC remains fragile, a sentiment exacerbated by historical electoral challenges, including the 2007 post-election violence and the 2017 election annulment.

Experts like Sarah Birch, in her 2011 study Electoral Malpractice, highlight how unannounced changes to electoral systems can erode public confidence, especially in nations with a history of disputed elections.

The IEBC’s current challenge lies in transparent communication and demonstrating verifiable outcomes to prevent this routine upgrade from becoming a catalyst for renewed electoral contention.

The commission has promised to notify the public once the system is fully operational, a crucial step in rebuilding trust and ensuring a smooth electoral future.