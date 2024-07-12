IG Japhet Koome Resigns

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has resigned from the position.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the resignation was accepted by President William Ruto.

“His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, Ph.D, CGH, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, has on this 12th day of July 2024, accepted the resignation of Eng. Japheth N. Koome, MGH, as the Inspector General of the National Police Service,” said the State House Spokesperson.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to IG Koome for the service he rendered to the nation and extended his best wishes for success in all his future pursuits.

Following the resignation of Koome, Ruto designated Douglas Kanja as the acting Inspector General of Police pending the nomination, parliamentary approval, and appointment of a new IG.

“The Head of State has, in accordance with Section 16 of the National Police Service Act, designated Mr. Douglas Kanja, CBS the Deputy-Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service as the acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service,” Mohamed stated.

At the same time, Ruto redeployed Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service Noor Gabow within the Public Service and appointed Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner General of Prisons.

On the other hand, the President appointed Eliud Lagat as the Deputy Inspector General, of the Kenya Police Service, and James Kamau as the Acting Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service.

Ranson Lolmodooni was appointed the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU) and Gilbert Masengeli as the Commandant of the Administration Police Training College (APTC) in Embakasi, Nairobi.

President Ruto further appointed William Yiampoy as the Director of Operations within the Police Headquarters and Kainga Mathiu as the Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy (NPSA) in Ngong, Nairobi.

The changes come a day after President Ruto dismissed all his cabinet secretaries except Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

Also Read: President Ruto Fires All Cabinet Secretaries