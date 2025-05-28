IG Kanja Addresses Transfer of Samidoh To Baringo

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has defended the sudden transfer of popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, alias Samidoh, to Baringo.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kanja explained that the transfer of the popular musician was in accordance with the regulations of the National Police Service.

“Police officers are civil servants and are subject to regulations and procedures, including transfers. If the officer you have mentioned is one of us, then he is subject to those conditions. Therefore, he may have been redeployed or transferred to the area he is currently in,” Kanja stated.

This comes despite reports that the police officer, who is also a popular Mt. Kenya musician, was transferred from the Central Region Police Headquarters to the Administration Police’s Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.

It was claimed that the musician would be transferred to Baringo County from Gilgil.

Samidoh’s troubles started on May 16, when a video of the Mugithi maestro’s performance at an entertainment joint went viral.

In the video, the police officer and revellers could be heard chanting ‘wantam’, a popular phrase used by opposition leaders in campaigning against the re-election of President William Ruto.

Samidoh and other Mt Kenya musicians, including Jose Gatutura, Karangu Muraya, and Ben Githae, on Friday last week visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Karen residence.

