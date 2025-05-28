Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IG Kanja Addresses Transfer of Samidoh To Baringo

By

Published

File image of Douglas Kanja

File image of Douglas Kanja

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has defended the sudden transfer of popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, alias Samidoh, to Baringo.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kanja explained that the transfer of the popular musician was in accordance with the regulations of the National Police Service.

“Police officers are civil servants and are subject to regulations and procedures, including transfers. If the officer you have mentioned is one of us, then he is subject to those conditions. Therefore, he may have been redeployed or transferred to the area he is currently in,” Kanja stated.

This comes despite reports that the police officer, who is also a popular Mt. Kenya musician, was transferred from the Central Region Police Headquarters to the Administration Police’s Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil.

It was claimed that the musician would be transferred to Baringo County from Gilgil.

GrnzTweWkAAPk7c 1747999524

Samidoh’s troubles started on May 16, when a video of the Mugithi maestro’s performance at an entertainment joint went viral.

In the video, the police officer and revellers could be heard chanting ‘wantam’, a popular phrase used by opposition leaders in campaigning against the re-election of President William Ruto.

Samidoh and other Mt Kenya musicians, including Jose Gatutura, Karangu Muraya, and Ben Githae, on Friday last week visited Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Karen residence.

Also Read: Gachagua Blocked From Launching DCP Party At Kasarani

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021