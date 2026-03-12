IG Kanja Confirms Arrest of Goons Behind Attacks on Tuju and Nyakera Businesses

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has announced that several goons linked to attacks on Irungu Nyakera and Raphael Tuju’s properties have been arrested.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting, March 12, IG Kanja said the apprehended suspects will be arraigned in a court of law.

“Goons are criminals, and we don’t have space for goons. We have arrested many, and we have taken many to court. The DCI is busy making sure that those who are not conforming are taken to court,” Kanja said.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin, on his part, also confirmed the arrest of the goons and added that the DCI is still profiling the goons who were captured on CCTV in both the incidents in Nairobi and Kisumu.

“We have taken note of the incidents that took place in Karen and Kisumu, and we have already arrested a couple of people who have already been arraigned before the court, and for some, we are in the process of identifying them,” Amin stated.

This comes after over 100 goons attacked the former Devolution PS Irungu Nyakera’s hotel in Kisumu County on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Nyakera claimed that the goons stormed the premises, attacked the staff, and destroyed property of unknown value.

Nyakera noted that he was at the hotel at the time and fired two warning shots into the air to scare away the goons from the premises.

“At 5:00 am today, over 100 goons attacked my hotel in Kisumu, damaging property and injuring our staff, including tying up the security lady. Upon hearing the commotion, I quickly went after them, shooting twice in the air as they fled,” said Nyakera.

On the other hand, Tuju confronted several goons who stormed his property on Wednesday night and attempted to evict him.

Speaking after the incident, Tuju said that the goons were claiming they were representing the new owners of the property following an alleged auction.

“The person whom they told me they were working for is a person who claims to have bought this place. But all those are some of the things which are being prosecuted in court,” Tuju said.