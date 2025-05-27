Connect with us

News

IG Kanja Issues Update On Alleged Abduction Of Juja MP George Koimburi

By

Published

File image of Douglas Kanja

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, on Tuesday announced that five people have been grilled and recorded statements over the alleged abduction of Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi.

In a statement, Kanja said there were conflicting reports about the coffee farm where Koimburi was found dumped.

He noted that a caretaker of the farm where Koimburi was found denied seeing anything on Monday morning.

“Police officers from Juja swiftly responded, visiting the alleged scene and thoroughly documenting the area. Upon comparing the vegetation and road dimensions at the scene with those in the video, it was established that the two did not match,” Kanja revealed

“During questioning, Moses Kariuki, the caretaker of the coffee farm which is owned by one Jimmy Wanjigi, stated that he had not witnessed such an incident.”

The Police IG also pointed out that the MP was driven to the hospital using his vehicle, and attempts to question the Plainsview Hospital in Ruiru, where the MP received first aid, were futile.

“The officers then proceeded to Plainview Hospital in Ruiru, where the Member of Parliament had reportedly been taken for treatment. They confirmed that the vehicle used to transport him, registration number KCJ 660P, belonged to Hon. George Koimburi and was driven by Frida Njeri, who was also the first responder at the alleged crime scene. The hospital did not disclose the nature of the treatment or first aid administered, making it difficult to assess the extent of the alleged injuries,” Kanja stated.

Further, Kanja said DCI detectives were denied access to Koimburi at Karen Hospital, adding that the MP would be questioned when they get the opportunity.

“It is important to note that Hon. George Koimburi has been under investigation for a land fraud case, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had already issued consent for his prosecution,” Kanja added.

