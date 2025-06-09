IG Kanja Orders Interdiction Of Central Police Station OCS Following Death Of Albert Ojwang

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has ordered the interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Central Police Station, following the death of Albert Ojwang in custody.

In a statement, the National Police Service said the interdiction will allow impartial investigations into what caused the death of the social media influencer.

“The National Police Service (NPS) wishes to inform the public that, following the tragic death of Mr. Albert Ojwang while in police custody at Central Police Station, Nairobi, and to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Inspector General of the National Police Service has ordered the interdiction of the following officers with immediate effect,” read the statement in part.

Kanja also ordered the interdiction of the Duty Officer on duty during the night in question, the Cell Sentry on duty at the time, all officers who were on duty at the Report Office that night, and any other officer found to have been on duty or otherwise involved during the incident.

This comes after NPS announced that Ojwang passed away due to head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall,” the police said.

NPS noted that Ojwang was rushed to Mbaghati hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

“Police officers on duty promptly noticed the injuries and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” NPS added.

Ojwang, who is a teacher in Voi, was arrested in Homa Bay County and later transported to Nairobi, where he was booked at Central Police Station.

