Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IG Kanja Orders Interdiction Of Central Police Station OCS Following Death Of Albert Ojwang

By

Published

IMG 20250608 WA0006 1749385842

File image of Albert Ojwang

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has ordered the interdiction of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Central Police Station, following the death of Albert Ojwang in custody.

In a statement, the National Police Service said the interdiction will allow impartial investigations into what caused the death of the social media influencer.

“The National Police Service (NPS) wishes to inform the public that, following the tragic death of Mr. Albert Ojwang while in police custody at Central Police Station, Nairobi, and to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), the Inspector General of the National Police Service has ordered the interdiction of the following officers with immediate effect,” read the statement in part.

Kanja also ordered the interdiction of the Duty Officer on duty during the night in question, the Cell Sentry on duty at the time, all officers who were on duty at the Report Office that night, and any other officer found to have been on duty or otherwise involved during the incident.

1301 1000138108

This comes after NPS announced that Ojwang passed away due to head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall,” the police said.

NPS noted that Ojwang was rushed to Mbaghati hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

“Police officers on duty promptly noticed the injuries and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” NPS added.

Ojwang, who is a teacher in Voi, was arrested in Homa Bay County and later transported to Nairobi, where he was booked at Central Police Station.

Also Read: NPS Takes Action On Traffic Officer Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021