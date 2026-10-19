IG Kanja Promotes 1,948 Police Officers After Court Ruling

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has approved the promotion of 1,948 officers following the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said the affected officers had completed the required promotional courses and met all the prescribed conditions for advancement.

The promotions will take effect accordingly, allowing the officers to assume their new ranks.

“The officers concerned had successfully undertaken the requisite promotional courses and met all the prescribed conditions for advancement. Their promotions take effect accordingly,” NPS said.

IG Kanja congratulated the officers on their promotions and urged them to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and diligence in carrying out their duties.

He further reminded the newly promoted officers that advancement in rank comes with greater responsibility, calling on them to discharge their duties fairly, remain accountable, and respect the rule of law.

“He emphasizes that promotion carries with it greater responsibility and calls upon the officers to discharge their mandate with fairness, accountability, and respect for the rule of law,” NPS stated.

According to the service, the promotions are expected to strengthen operational efficiency and improve service delivery to the public.

“The NPS remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting and serving the public and to transforming into a professional, efficient, and responsive police service that provides effective, people-centric, and accountable policing for a safe and prosperous society,” the statement added.

The promotions follow an October 16 ruling by the Court of Appeal, which dismissed appeals filed by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenging a lower court’s decision on the recruitment and management of uniformed police officers.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Patrick Kiage, Jamila Mohammed, and Jessie Lesiit upheld a judgment delivered by Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa on October 30, 2025.