IG Kanja Takes Action Over Deadly Ishiara Demos

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has recalled the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) in Ishiara following the deadly protests that left two people dead.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the directive by IG Kanja is aimed at ensuring fair, transparent, and impartial investigations into the incident.

“To allow for fair, transparent, and impartial investigations, the Inspector General National Police Service (IG-NPS) has directed for the immediate recall of the Officer Commanding Station for the affected area,” NPS stated.

The service also said a special team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters has been dispatched to conduct thorough and in-depth investigations into the killings.

NPS also said Regional and county security teams have moved into the affected area to carry out assessments, as authorities seek to piece together the events that led to the deadly confrontation.

“The IG-NPS wishes to assure the public that accountability for this incident must be exercised and the Service shall give maximum cooperation to the independent oversight body while asking the people of Evurore to exercise restraint,” NPS added.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also launched its own parallel probe into the fatal shooting incident.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that it has deployed a Rapid Response Team to the area to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“In line with the provisions of the IPOA Act, which mandates the Authority to investigate deaths and injuries occasioned by police action, a Rapid Response Team has this morning been dispatched to the area with instructions to gather all relevant information to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

IPOA also emphasized that where fault is established, it shall make appropriate recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution.