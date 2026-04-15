Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IG Kanja Takes Action Over Deadly Ishiara Demos

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Inspector General Douglas Kanja

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has recalled the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) in Ishiara following the deadly protests that left two people dead.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the directive by IG Kanja is aimed at ensuring fair, transparent, and impartial investigations into the incident.

“To allow for fair, transparent, and impartial investigations, the Inspector General National Police Service (IG-NPS) has directed for the immediate recall of the Officer Commanding Station for the affected area,” NPS stated.

The service also said a special team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters has been dispatched to conduct thorough and in-depth investigations into the killings.

NPS also said Regional and county security teams have moved into the affected area to carry out assessments, as authorities seek to piece together the events that led to the deadly confrontation.

“The IG-NPS wishes to assure the public that accountability for this incident must be exercised and the Service shall give maximum cooperation to the independent oversight body while asking the people of Evurore to exercise restraint,” NPS added.

Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also launched its own parallel probe into the fatal shooting incident.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that it has deployed a Rapid Response Team to the area to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“In line with the provisions of the IPOA Act, which mandates the Authority to investigate deaths and injuries occasioned by police action, a Rapid Response Team has this morning been dispatched to the area with instructions to gather all relevant information to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

IPOA also emphasized that where fault is established, it shall make appropriate recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

IPOA Launches Investigations into Shooting of Protestors in Embu

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of two protestors in Embu County.  In a statement on Wednesday...

19 minutes ago
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

News

NPS Responds After Police Killed 2 People During Protests in Mbeere North

The National Police Service (NPS) has expressed condolences to the families of two individuals who lost their lives during protests near Ishiara Level 4...

7 hours ago

News

2 People Shot Dead by Police During Protests in Embu

At least two people have been shot dead following violent clashes between protesters and police officers in Mbeere North, Embu County.  The deceased were...

1 day ago
File image of Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende File image of Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende

News

High Court Orders Votes Recount in Mbeere North By-election

The High Court in Embu has ordered a partial scrutiny and recount of votes in the disputed Mbeere North Constituency by-election. In a ruling...

March 27, 2026