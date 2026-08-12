IG Kanja Vows Tough Action if Suspects Die in Police Custody

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has announced that police officers will be interdicted whenever a suspect dies while in police custody.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 12, Kanja told police commanders that the rise in the number of deaths in police stations was unacceptable.

He directed that the Occurrence Book (OB) recorder, sentry officer, and duty officer will be interdicted whenever a death occurs at any police station.

“Let me be very clear: for any death occurring in police cells, the occurrence book (OB) recorder, the cell sentry, and the duty officer must be interdicted immediately pending investigations into whatever happened.

“That is something that you, as the commanders on the ground, must ensure happens,” he stated.

The Police chief said the rising number of deaths in custody was a matter of concern and called for greater accountability among officers responsible for detainees.

The directive comes days after Gedion Makau was found dead inside a cell at Kilungu Police Station in Makueni County.

Makau was arrested on Tuesday evening last week at his business premises in Nunguni Shopping Centre over allegations that he had a machete.

He was taken to Kilungu Police Station, where he was booked into custody. However, by Wednesday morning, his family had been informed that he had died while in custody.

“We were being told that he committed suicide using his trousers. This seems to be false because the trousers were not tight and were loose, and even when I checked the neck, there was no sign of strangulation,” Makau’s mother stated.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched investigations into Makau’s death in police custody.