Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IG Kanja Vows Tough Action if Suspects Die in Police Custody

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has announced that police officers will be interdicted whenever a suspect dies while in police custody.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 12, Kanja told police commanders that the rise in the number of deaths in police stations was unacceptable.

He directed that the Occurrence Book (OB) recorder, sentry officer, and duty officer will be interdicted whenever a death occurs at any police station.

“Let me be very clear: for any death occurring in police cells, the occurrence book (OB) recorder, the cell sentry, and the duty officer must be interdicted immediately pending investigations into whatever happened.

“That is something that you, as the commanders on the ground, must ensure happens,” he stated.

The Police chief said the rising number of deaths in custody was a matter of concern and called for greater accountability among officers responsible for detainees.

The directive comes days after Gedion Makau was found dead inside a cell at Kilungu Police Station in Makueni County.

Makau was arrested on Tuesday evening last week at his business premises in Nunguni Shopping Centre over allegations that he had a machete.

He was taken to Kilungu Police Station, where he was booked into custody. However, by Wednesday morning, his family had been informed that he had died while in custody.

“We were being told that he committed suicide using his trousers. This seems to be false because the trousers were not tight and were loose, and even when I checked the neck, there was no sign of strangulation,” Makau’s mother stated.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched investigations into Makau’s death in police custody.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

News

IG Kanja Appoints New GSU Commandant

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has appointed Johana Kiplangat Tonui as the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU). National Police...

June 10, 2026
File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. File image of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

News

Police Heighten Security, Traffic Enforcement Ahead of Easter Holidays

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced enhanced security measures and intensified traffic enforcement across the country ahead of the Easter holidays. In a...

March 31, 2026
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

News

Senate Summons IG Kanja After Failing to Arrest Samburu Governor

The County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) has summoned Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja after he failed to arrest and produce Samburu Governor Lati...

January 27, 2026
File image of Rigathi Gachagua. File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

News

Gachagua Calls for IG Kanja’s Resignation

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded the resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja. In a strongly worded letter on Tuesday,...

November 25, 2025