News

IG Masengeli Explains Why Justice Lawrence Mugambi’s Security Detail Was Withdrawn

The acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli now says the security detail attached to High Court Judge Justice Lawrence Mugambi was recalled for a training session.

In a statement on Monday night, Masengeli said the two officers attached to Justice Mugambi would attend VIP security courses.

He noted that officers attached to institutions like the Judiciary can be recalled at the sole discretion of the IG.

“It is in the public domain that the IG has accorded the Judiciary, just like the other arms of government, the Commissions and other Independent Agencies, the requisite protection, both the institutions and the persons serving therein, without favour or discrimination.

“The officers seconded to such institutions, however, remain serving officers of the National Police Service who can be reassigned at the sole discretion of the IG. Such was the case with Hon. Justice Mugambi’s security. The two officers, being general duty officers, were recalled for purposes of attending VIP security courses,” IG Masengeli stated.

He went on to say the necessary arrangements were being made to ensure Justice Mugambi’s security is guaranteed.

“We are aware that suitable arrangements were made to ensure that Hon. Mugambi’s security was always assured,” he remarked.

Masengeli further pointed out that according to the law, only the President, Deputy President, and retired President are entitled to security.

“In view of the foregoing, the NPS wishes to rebut the allegations raised by the JSC and to assure the country that security of all Kenyans, Judges included remains our prime consideration. In particular, the NPS notes that other than the President, the Deputy President and the Retired President, no other Kenyan is entitled by law to be provided with personal security detail,” he added.

On Monday Cheif Justice Martha Koome announced that Justice Mugambi’s security was withdrawn over the weekend.

Koome condemned the move by NPS the actions are against Article 160 of the constitution, which emphasizes the independence of the judiciary.

“The act of withdrawing the security of a sitting Judge, following a judicial decision that displeased certain authorities, is deeply concerning.

“It sends a chilling message to the Judiciary and the public at large: that those entrusted with upholding justice and safeguarding our rights can be intimidated, bullied, or retaliated against for their rulings,” the Chief Justice stated.

