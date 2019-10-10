Im Not Being Sought By DCI Over Tax Fraud, Raila Odinga Hits Back At The Standard For Misleading Headline

ODM leader Raila Odinga has threatened to take legal against The Standard Group following a story it published claiming the former Prime Minister ‘s luxury vehicle is among 18 top-of-the-range cars impounded by detectives over fraudulent registration claims.The Range Rover registration KCS 002D has been seized as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensifies crackdown on 444 cars that authorities say have either not been paid for duty or were stolen.In response, Raila says he has never owned a Range Rover vehicle and that the story is of purely malicious intent.

”Mr Odinga has never ever owned a Range Rover vehicle. Indeed, the paper admits in the same story that a search at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) for registration particulars of the vehicle did not yield any results. The Standard therefore had no reason other than lack of professionalism, recklessness, and a preference for sensationalism over facts and malice against Mr Odinga, to claim that the so-called top of the range car belonged to Mr Odinga,” Raila said through his spokesman Dennis Onyango.

Onyango says the story is a continuous agenda of misinformation on the person of Raila Odinga that The Standard has been pursuing for a while now, with a number of untrue stories to their readers. Raila’s spokesperson questioned the motive behind the agenda and said they will be taking a legal action on the matter.

”This weird story is a continuation of an agenda of misinformation about Mr Odinga that the paper started on 16th September 2019 when it claimed that a furious Mr Odinga had pressed top ODM officials to explain mistakes in the party voters’ register that marred Kibra by-election nominations.The paper continued with the trend the next day on 17th September 2019 claiming, falsely again, that Mr Odinga had refunded nomination fees to aspirants who had lost Kibra nomination contest, holding up this as an admission that the exercise had been flawed,” he added.

