INCREASE IN SWARM OF LOCUST WILL LEAD TO FOOD SHORTAGE

With unusual weather and climate conditions which include heavy, widespread rainfall since October 2019 contributing to their spread, desert locusts have began laying eggs.

Due to the favorable weather conditions, some swarms have matured and have began breeding. The eggs will hatch after a period of two weeks, giving rise to a new destructive swarm in February and March.

According to the Food and Agriculture organisation, the population the desert locust swarms will continue to increase and spread until June due to the condition of favorable weather conditions for locust breeding.

A swarm has recently been spotted in Kapedo on the border of Baringo and Turkana counties with Immature swarms being seen in Mwingi, Kitui county. According to the Food and Agriculture organization, in seventy years time , this has been the worst locust invasion ever seen in Kenya.

On Friday, the Food and Agriculture organisation said,”There is a high risk that swarms could appear in Northeast Uganda, Southeast South Sudan and South West Ethiopia. The high risk of further spread in the East Africa region necessitates an immediate and significant intensification of control activities.”

The UN organisation said that the current hazard poses a big threat to Food security and livelihood at large as the swarms continue to wreck havoc to crop and pastures across the country.

It has been noted by the UN Organisation that both immature and maturing swarm of locust are relocating to Mandera, Wajir and Marsabit counties. They have arrived ta Isiolo, Meru north and Northern Laikipia.

With further movements being expected in Turkana and Marsabit counties, Aerial and ground contral operations are currently under way.

The food security and Nutrition working group(FSNWG) stated that East Africa is currently experiencing a high degree of Food insecurity. A population of more than nineteen million people are copying with higher levels of hunger.

If the current locust hazard is not brought under control soon and ends up becoming a plague by the next planting season, the affected areas might end up going through a worsen state of food security due to due to crop and pasture loses.