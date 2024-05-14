Indian Government sends relief food to Kenya

KDRTV News Nairobi -The Kenyan government received 40 tonnes of relief food via a plane for Floods Affected Persons from the Government of India today. On Saturday, a ship load of both Food & Non Food Items (F&FNIs), also docked at the port of Mombasa from the Indian people.

Government spokesperson Dr Isaac Mwaura issued daily update regarding the country’s flood situation and the National Emergency Response.

Dr. Mwaura highlighted the government’s action, which has included giving logistical help, temporary housing, and necessary supplies to individuals affected by the floods. They have also received support from various local and international partners such as the UN, Team Pankaj, Unicef, KEPSA Foundation, British High Commission, the UAE government amongst many others. The Kenya Redcross remains a key partner of the government during this situation.

The floods have caused a significant number of casualties and displaced many people. The administration is striving to alleviate the impact of the floods on agriculture, as well as to reopen schools and restore transport.

Favourable weather is forecast in several areas, allowing for post-flood recovery efforts. The government urges all Kenyans to heed the advice of the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant agencies.

Present were Ms Namgya Kampa, India’s High Commissioner, Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and the ASALS Peninah Malonza., PS for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Idris Dokota, PS ASALs Kelo Harsama, Dr. Jane Kiringai, head of Development Partners Coordination at the Office of the Deputy President, Mr. Murage who heads the Disaster Coordination, Deputy Spokespersons Mwanaisha Chidzugha and Gabriel Muthuma, Members of the Multi-Agency National Disaster Operations Centre amongst other representatives.