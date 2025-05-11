Inside Sakaja’s Billion Shilling War on Landlords Dodging Taxes

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: A storm is brewing in Nairobi—and this time, it’s coming from City Hall. Governor Johnson Sakaja has launched a hard-hitting operation to recover over Ksh10 billion in unpaid land rates, sending shockwaves through the city’s property sector. With the waiver window officially closed on April 30, thousands of landlords now face a brutal awakening. Starting Monday, May 12, Nairobi County enforcement officers will descend on neighborhoods and business zones in a sweeping campaign that will involve property seizures, court action, and public exposure of defaulters.

The city is reeling from years of financial strain, and the numbers are damning. Out of 256,000 registered land parcels, only about 50,000—just 20 percent—are compliant with their land rate obligations. The rest, according to county revenue officials, have ignored repeated warnings and waiver offers. County Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge says this situation is no longer sustainable. Nairobi’s garbage remains uncollected, roads are crumbling, and hospitals remain underfunded—all because billions of shillings in land rates are missing from the county’s coffers. The city simply cannot function under the weight of this revenue crisis.

Governor Sakaja’s administration had offered an olive branch through a penalty waiver period, encouraging landowners to settle their arrears without additional costs. But the deadline has passed, and what comes next is a city-wide enforcement blitz with no more room for mercy. Elite areas like Westlands, Kilimani, Upper Hill, and the Industrial Area will be the first targets. Once these high-value zones are dealt with, enforcement teams will roll into middle and lower-income neighborhoods in a methodical sweep.

The county is not relying on guesswork. A new digital land mapping system is now fully operational, allowing officials to track all 256,000 parcels, including detailed payment histories. This system has closed the loopholes that once allowed well-connected landlords to underreport or hide their properties. With enforcement officers equipped with this data, the era of quiet evasion is over. Property owners are still being encouraged to check their status through the Nairobi Revenue Portal, but for many, the time for self-correction has expired. When the enforcement teams come knocking, they will be armed with legal authority to clamp properties, serve notices, and in serious cases, initiate public auctions and lawsuits.

Governor Sakaja has emphasized that this is not a witch hunt. His administration insists the goal is fairness—ensuring that those who have diligently paid their dues are no longer forced to carry the burden for those who haven’t. The campaign also aims to send a clear message: Nairobi is not a city where tax evasion pays. Landlords and rent cartels who’ve enjoyed years of impunity are now firmly in the spotlight. Chronic defaulters may soon find their names splashed across public forums in a deliberate effort to pressure them into compliance.

The stakes are high. With billions on the line, the outcome of this campaign could shape the future of Nairobi’s service delivery and infrastructure. Sakaja’s team believes that if the arrears are fully recovered, the city could finally fix its long-neglected roads, improve public hospitals, and eliminate the persistent garbage crisis choking its neighborhoods.

For now, all eyes are on May 12. Nairobi landlords who failed to act are on borrowed time. The grace period is over, and the auction gavel is about to fall.