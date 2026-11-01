Inside the New TSC Salary Structure: How Much Kenya’s Highest-Paid Teachers Earn?

Chief Principals in Kenya can earn up to KSh230,977 in gross monthly pay under the revised Teachers Service Commission (TSC) salary structure, with earnings rising to KSh269,077 for those posted to hardship areas.

The revised pay structure is contained in a TSC circular dated July 16, 2026, which outlines the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the commission and teachers’ unions.

The second phase took effect on July 1, 2026, and applies to teachers who were already in service on that date, excluding interns.

According to the salary breakdown, Chief Principals fall under job grade D5 and T-Scale 15, earning basic monthly salaries ranging from KSh133,351 to KSh164,977, depending on their salary points.

Those receiving the highest basic salary can earn KSh230,977 in gross monthly pay when their salaries are combined with a KSh50,000 house allowance for Nairobi and a KSh16,000 commuter allowance.

Chief Principals serving in designated hardship areas qualify for an additional monthly hardship allowance of KSh38,100, potentially pushing their gross earnings to KSh269,077.

The revised structure also sets out salary bands for other senior school administrators. Senior Principals in job grade D4 earn basic salaries ranging from KSh120,016 to KSh148,480, while Principals in job grade D3 receive between KSh107,634 and KSh131,405.

House allowances vary according to job grade and location. Chief Principals receive KSh50,000 in Nairobi, KSh35,000 in the second cluster of areas and KSh25,000 elsewhere.

For Principals and Senior Principals in grades D3 and D4, the monthly house allowance stands at KSh45,000 in Nairobi, KSh28,000 in the second cluster and KSh21,000 in other areas.

The commuter allowance is KSh16,000 for Chief Principals and KSh14,000 for teachers in grades D3 and D4.

Other benefits include an annual leave allowance of KSh10,000 for teachers in the three highest grades and a KSh20,000 disability guide allowance for eligible teachers.

The commission has also maintained existing job titles and confirmed that annual salary increments will continue under the Code of Regulations for Teachers (2015). Teachers moving to the revised salary scales will retain their existing incremental dates.

The second phase is part of a four-stage CBA signed on July 18, 2025, between the TSC and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET).