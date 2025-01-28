Institution of Engineers Rejects Aisha Jumwa’s Appointment As Kenya Roads Board Chair

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has rejected the appointment of Aisha Jumwa as the chair of the Kenya Roads Board. (KRB).

In a statement on Monday, January 27, IEK said the appointment of the former CS to the board failed to comply with the provisions of the Kenya Roads Board Act No. 7 regarding the appointment process.

“The current appointment of Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana does not appear to be in accordance with the KRB Act, specifically in terms of the appointment process outlined in Section 7,” read the statement in part.

IEK noted that the Act mandates that the non-executive chairman be appointed from among the members nominated by the organizations listed in the first schedule.

According to the First Schedule, the organizations mandated to nominate the chairperson of the KRB are the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, the Automobile Association of Kenya, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya, and the Kenya Transport Association.

The Institution called on the President to revoke Jumwa’s appointment and replace her with someone who is suitable to chair the board.

“To ensure that the leadership of KRB is in line with its legal framework and technical requirements, it is recommended that appointments consider individuals with relevant professional backgrounds. This would not only strengthen KRB’s capacity to address engineering and infrastructure challenges but also enhance its credibility in overseeing projects that require technical expertise.

“We therefore call for immediate revocation of the appointment of Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana as KRB Chair and the appointment of a suitably qualified Chair in compliance with the law,” IEK stated.

