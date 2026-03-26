Interior CS Declares Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo ‘Disturbed and Dangerous’

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous, paving the way for an intensified multi-agency crackdown on banditry and organized criminal activity.

The declaration, issued through a special gazette notice on Thursday, March 26, takes effect from 6:00 pm and will remain in force for an initial period of 30 days. Authorities indicated that the order may be extended or lifted depending on the evolving security situation on the ground.

“We have declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous to facilitate a major security operation to weed out perpetrators of recent incidents of criminal activities,” Murkomen stated.

The directive targets specific hotspots that have experienced recurring insecurity. In Laikipia County, the affected areas include parts of Laikipia North such as Mugogo Forest, Mugogodo, Sieku, Makuriani, and Doldol.

In Meru County, the operation will focus on sections of Tigania East and Igembe North, including Mlima Rasta, Mlima Lombolio, the Mworontoi Belt, Nyambene Game Reserve, and the Ngatho Dam area.

Meanwhile, in Isiolo County, the declaration covers parts of Isiolo North, including Sarova Game Reserve, Lowangishu Hills, Mutunyi, and Loruku Hills.

Escalation of Security Measures

The government says the move is part of a broader strategy to dismantle criminal networks and restore stability in regions long plagued by banditry, livestock theft, and armed violence.

Murkomen revealed that the operation will involve a coordinated effort by multiple security agencies, including the police, intelligence services, and military units.

“This operation, which also involves a mop-up of illegal firearms, follows our earlier deployment of 400 additional police officers to reinforce the officers on the ground,” he said.

The declaration builds on earlier interventions, including the planned deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), aimed at strengthening surveillance and operational capacity in the affected areas.

Focus on Accessibility and Accountability

As part of the crackdown, the government has also moved to improve access to remote and insecure areas by reopening key roads that had previously been closed due to security threats. This is expected to enhance mobility for security forces and facilitate sustained operations.

Murkomen further directed security agencies to take firm action against rogue officers accused of colluding with criminals or failing to act against insecurity.

“This operation will be multi-agency… and the Commander-in-Chief has given marching orders to restore security in Isiolo, Meru, and parts of Laikipia,” he emphasized.

Push to End Banditry

Authorities maintain that the intensified operation will continue until banditry is fully eradicated and illegal arms networks dismantled.

The declaration underscores the government’s growing resolve to address persistent insecurity in northern and central Kenya, where cycles of violence have disrupted livelihoods and displaced communities.

While the measures are expected to enhance security, their success will likely depend on sustained coordination, intelligence-led operations, and community cooperation in the affected regions.