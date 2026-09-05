Interior CS Murkomen Sets Up Multi-Agency Team to Track NGO Terror Financing Risks

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has established a multi-agency working group to coordinate the identification, monitoring, and protection of non-profit organisations (NPOs) considered to be at risk of terrorism financing.

The decision was formalised through Gazette Notice No. 14153, dated September 2, 2026, and published in the Kenya Gazette on September 4, 2026.

Formally known as the Multi-Agency Co-ordination Working Group on Non-Profit Organisations at Risk of Terrorism Financing, the team brings together key state bodies to streamline government oversight.

Its membership includes the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Office of the Attorney-General, the Public Benefit Organisation Regulatory Authority (PBORA), the Business Registration Service, the Registrar of Societies, the Directorate of Social Development, the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, and the Financial Reporting Centre.

The Ministry of Interior will chair the team, while PBORA hosts its secretariat.

According to the Gazette Notice, the team will serve as a collaborative platform to address vulnerabilities within the non-profit sector.

“The Working Group shall act as a forum for consultation and co-operation on matters related to non-profit organisations at risk of terrorism financing,” the Gazette Notice states.

The team is tasked with coordinating the identification of entities conducting charitable activities that face potential abuse, overseeing risk-based monitoring of higher-risk organisations, leading sector sensitisation, and harmonising inter-agency approaches. It will also facilitate information exchange, review relevant policies and legislation, conduct research, and submit annual reports to the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Additionally, PBORA noted that the team is mandated to protect charitable organisations that have not yet transitioned into the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act, 2013 framework, including faith-based organisations, societies, companies limited by guarantee, and community-based organisations.

The Gazette Notice does not grant the team direct enforcement powers to deregister entities, freeze bank accounts, or prosecute organisations, focusing instead on coordination, risk assessment, and policy implementation.

The initiative directly supports Kenya’s ongoing strategy to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, following increased monitoring by the global watchdog due to strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing safeguards.

FATF guidelines call for targeted, risk-based measures that mitigate terrorism financing vulnerabilities while avoiding unnecessary disruption to legitimate charitable and civil society operations.