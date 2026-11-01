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Interior PS Raymond Omollo Warns Parents and Teachers Against Buying Fake KCSE Papers

Vincent Olando

Published

The government has warned parents and teachers against paying fraudsters who claim to have access to leaked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers, saying those involved in examination malpractice risk legal action as the main written papers begin on Monday, November 2.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo issued the warning as 1,048,355 candidates prepare to sit this year’s KCSE examinations, marking the first time the number of registered candidates has surpassed one million.

Speaking in Siaya County, Omollo cautioned parents and teachers against falling for schemes targeting anxious families with promises of securing examination papers in exchange for money.

“Please don’t fall into the trap of those who want to make quick money by lying to you that they will steal examination papers for you. When you do that, you are not just ruining the lives of our children, you are ruining your life as a parent and also as a teacher,” Omolo said.

He warned that security agencies were monitoring individuals seeking to compromise the examination process and would pursue those found culpable.

“Anyone who is deluded that they would want to take advantage, our law enforcement agencies are on your trail,” he said.

The warning comes amid concerns that fraudsters may exploit candidates and their families by selling purported examination papers ahead of scheduled tests. Authorities have cautioned that claims of advance access to national examinations are fraudulent.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has also warned parents, candidates and members of the public against individuals demanding money in exchange for purported advance access to examination papers. He urged anyone with information about such schemes to report it to the relevant authorities.

The government has maintained that examination malpractice will not be tolerated, with the Interior Ministry warning that those involved could face legal consequences.

Omollo said the government’s investment in education, including the recruitment of additional teachers, should not be undermined by cheating.

“The President has hired enough teachers for us and is continuing to hire, and he is putting a lot of money into the education sector. We cannot play games with the lives of our children,” he said.

This year’s KCSE oral and practical examinations began on October 19, while the main written papers are scheduled to run from November 2 to November 20, according to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The first written papers on Monday will be English Paper 1, Functional Skills, at 8am, followed by Chemistry Paper 1 at 2pm.

The government has urged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to protect the credibility of the national examinations and allow candidates to complete the process without interference.

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