Invasion of Locusts in Kitui County causes a spread of Panic

Since being spotted in Juja on Monday, the desert locusts have moved to invade areas of Tseruru, Ngomeni, Kyuso, Matooni, Kadhaalani Mukumaza as well as Kaonani in Kitui. This has caused a spread of panic over the residents of Kitui and Baringo.

Upon inquiry on Wednesday, Kitui Deputy Governor Dr Wathe Nzau said,”A team from the Desert locust monitoring unit has been dispatched from Nairobi to spray the locust.” He added that the spraying exercise will come to an end before noon.

So as to lend a hand with logistics, officials from Kitui Agriculture ministry have come to the affected areas prior to the Nairobi team.

Matthew Lokwe, a resident reported on seeing the swarm of locusts around ten in the morning on Sunday. He said, ” It appeared like a dark cloud in the sky over Chepukana hill and when they landed in the village, it was difficult to walk because they settled all over the ground. They also covered the trees.”

Resident fear that the desert locusts might start reproducing up their settlement. This will devastate the farmers and livestock keepers residing in the region.

”Spraying will start once the national surveillance team sent by the ministry of agriculture complete mapping of the area and putting in place appropriate logistics necessary to carry out the exercise,” Captain Cheruiyot said.

On Tuesday, presence of desert locust was confirmed in Mount Tiaty in Tisioko are of East Pokot sub-county by Baringo county and national surveillance team. With Captain Cheruiyot leading the surveillance, locust were sportted in Kalpesa, Mkochepleng and Kaapelow.