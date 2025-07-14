IPOA denies Exoneration of DIG Eliud Lagat in Albert Ojwang’s murder case

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has firmly denied reports that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat has been cleared in the ongoing investigation into the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan stated unequivocally that investigations are still active, and no individual, including DIG Lagat, has been exonerated.

This clarification comes amidst mounting public pressure and outrage over Ojwang’s death, which has ignited concerns about police violence and impunity in Kenya.

Albert Ojwang, 31, was arrested on June 7, 2025, in Homa Bay County, reportedly for publishing “false information” on social media about a senior government official, later identified as DIG Eliud Lagat.

Despite police claims that Ojwang died by suicide after hitting his head against a cell wall, an autopsy revealed severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue traumas, indicating assault.

President William Ruto himself acknowledged that Ojwang died “at the hands of the police,” a rare admission in a country battling with police brutality cases.

The IPOA’s investigation is comprehensive, involving the interrogation of 23 people, including 17 police officers.

Police Constable James Mukhwana, the cell sentry officer on duty, were arrested and charged, with investigators alleging a deliberate cover-up, including tampering with CCTV footage.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nairobi Central Police Station, Samson Talaam, is also a prime suspect.

DIG Lagat temporarily stepped aside from his role, citing his responsibility in connection with the case, though public pressure had called for his suspension.

The IPOA has vowed accountability if Lagat is found culpable, emphasizing its commitment to independent, impartial, and fair investigations.