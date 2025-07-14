Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IPOA denies Exoneration of DIG Eliud Lagat in Albert Ojwang’s murder case

By

Published

IPOA denies clearing DIG Eliud Lagat in the death of blogger Albert Ojwang
IPOA denies clearing DIG Eliud Lagat in the death of blogger Albert Ojwang

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has firmly denied reports that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat has been cleared in the ongoing investigation into the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan stated unequivocally that investigations are still active, and no individual, including DIG Lagat, has been exonerated.

This clarification comes amidst mounting public pressure and outrage over Ojwang’s death, which has ignited concerns about police violence and impunity in Kenya.

Albert Ojwang, 31, was arrested on June 7, 2025, in Homa Bay County, reportedly for publishing “false information” on social media about a senior government official, later identified as DIG Eliud Lagat.

Despite police claims that Ojwang died by suicide after hitting his head against a cell wall, an autopsy revealed severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue traumas, indicating assault.

President William Ruto himself acknowledged that Ojwang died “at the hands of the police,” a rare admission in a country battling with police brutality cases.

The IPOA’s investigation is comprehensive, involving the interrogation of 23 people, including 17 police officers.

Police Constable James Mukhwana, the cell sentry officer on duty, were arrested and charged, with investigators alleging a deliberate cover-up, including tampering with CCTV footage.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nairobi Central Police Station, Samson Talaam, is also a prime suspect.

DIG Lagat temporarily stepped aside from his role, citing his responsibility in connection with the case, though public pressure had called for his suspension.

The IPOA has vowed accountability if Lagat is found culpable, emphasizing its commitment to independent, impartial, and fair investigations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021