IPOA Exposes Police Brutality Media Blackout in Kenya’s Deadly June 25 Gen Z Protests

In a joint investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has revealed widespread violations by security forces during the June 25 Gen Z anniversary protests, which left at least 10 people dead and over 400 injured across 24 counties.

The protests, organized to commemorate the victims of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, began peacefully but were quickly impaired by police brutality and a controversial media blackout. IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan confirmed that the oversight body deployed officers nationwide to monitor police conduct. Their findings show the use of live bullets, tear gas, water cannons, batons, and even whips to disperse largely peaceful crowds. Alarmingly, some officers concealed their identities by removing name tags and donning masks which is an illegal practice that hampers accountability.

In its preliminary report, IPOA recorded 400 injuries many from gunshot wounds and the deaths of at least eight civilians (later confirmed to be 11). At least 61 suspected protesters were arrested, and several police officers were also injured. The report attributes part of the violence and destruction to the infiltration of peaceful demonstrations by criminal elements who vandalized public buildings, looted businesses, and disrupted transport and essential services.

The situation was further aggravated by a directive from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), which ordered all media houses to cease live coverage of the protests. This led to the abrupt shutdown of free-to-air signals for major broadcasters like Citizen TV, KTN, and NTV, despite a 2023 court ruling limiting the CAK’s authority. The move drew sharp criticism both locally and internationally, including condemnation from Uganda’s National Association of Broadcasters, which labeled it a threat to democracy and press freedom.

IPOA and KNCHR have since set up a joint situation room and are collecting testimonies, medical records, and video evidence. They have urged the public to report violations via their toll-free line, 1559.

The nation is reeling from the aftermath. These revelations underlines a pressing demand for accountability, rule of law, and protection of civil liberties during public demonstrations in Kenya.