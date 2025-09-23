IPOA Launches Investigations into Death of Simon Warui’s in police custody

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into the death of Simon Warui in police custody.

Warui was found dead on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, while in custody at the Central Police Station in Mvita Sub-county, Mombasa.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA chairperson Isaac Hassan confirmed that the authority’s investigation team has already begun collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing police procedures linked to the incident.

Hassan also mentioned that the authority has obtained a post-mortem report, which indicates that Warui died from cardiorespiratory collapse caused by a fracture and dislocation of the neck consistent with a fall from a height.

“The IPOA investigation team has already begun collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing police procedures relating to the incident. Further, it has obtained the post-mortem report, which establishes the cause of death to be “as a result of cardiorespiratory collapse due to fracture or dislocation of the neck, which is consistent with a fall from a height,” said the IPOA chairperson.

Hassan said the safety and rights of individuals held in police custody remain paramount and assured the public that the matter will be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

“We assure the public that IPOA will handle this incident with the seriousness it deserves and further extend condolences to the family of the deceased,” he added.

The 26-year-old resident of Umoja estate in Nairobi vanished from his home on Sunday, September 14, with his disappearance reported at Kamukunji Police Station.

Warui’s family learned that he was being held at the Central Police Station in Mombasa. However, by the time his relatives arrived to secure his release, they were informed that he had already died while in custody.

On Monday, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) questioned how Warui ended up more than 480 kilometres from Nairobi and in police custody.

LSK President Faith Adhiambo, in a statement, said the society is working with civil society groups and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to push for a thorough and independent probe.