IPOA Launches Investigations into Shooting of Protestors in Embu

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of two protestors in Embu County.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, IPOA said the incident occurred after police responded to demonstrations by residents over concerns about service delivery at Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

“Two people sustained fatal gunshot injuries, while others suffered various injuries as police allegedly made efforts to restore public order during the incident, which occurred yesterday, 14th April 2026,” IPOA stated.

The authority confirmed that it has deployed a Rapid Response Team to the area to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“In line with the provisions of the IPOA Act, which mandates the Authority to investigate deaths and injuries occasioned by police action, a Rapid Response Team has this morning been dispatched to the area with instructions to gather all relevant information to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement read.

IPOA noted that where fault is established, it shall make appropriate recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution.

The authority also extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

At the same time, IPOA urged residents to remain calm and allow due legal processes to take their course as investigations continue.

“IPOA remains committed to conducting its investigations in an independent, impartial, and fair manner, and to providing periodic updates to the public on the progress of the investigation,” IPOA added.

Earlier, the National Police Service (NPS) regretted the loss of lives during the protests in Ishiara, Mbeere North.

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the protests began peacefully but later escalated into chaos involving vandalism of businesses and injuries to several locals.

Nyaga noted that police officers were deployed to restore peace but were met with violence from alleged criminals.

“The police swiftly intervened to restore law and order, only to be met with more violence from criminal elements carrying all manner of crude weapons, including stones and other dangerous projectiles.

“It left no doubt that the initial intentions were hijacked by individuals who were never interested in peaceful protests, law, or order,” said Nyaga.