IPOA Launches Probe into Fatal Shooting of 2 Boda Boda Riders in Makongeni

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of two boda boda riders in Makongeni, Thika West, on Sunday, September 7.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA said it launched the investigation after receiving notification from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of the case involving one of its officers.

“On Sunday, September 7, 2025, IPOA received a notification from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Thika West and Makongeni Police Station in Thika West Subcounty, regarding the fatal shooting of two ‘Boda Boda’ motorists from Thika. The report linked the shooting to a police officer attached to the DCI,” IPOA said.

The shooting incident involved Police Constable Eric Gitonga, attached to the DCI Headquarters’ Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit.

The officer, who resides in the Thika Landless area, allegedly opened fire following a confrontation after a road traffic accident.

Preliminary findings indicate that at around 5:30 a.m., the officer, driving an Audi (registration KDC 053K), collided with a motorcycle (registration KMDL 406L) carrying two passengers.

An altercation ensued, prompting both parties to proceed to Makongeni Police Station. Traffic officers from Thika later joined them at the scene.

While at the station, the officer became rowdy and resisted attempts to disarm him, eventually fatally shooting two people present.

The victims, identified as Kennedy Ojima and Stephen Mwendwa, are preserved at Thika General Kago Mortuary.

The officer was later disarmed, detained at Thika Police Station, and transferred to Kiambu Police Station. Following the incident, irate members of the public set his vehicle ablaze.

The suspect was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Monday, where IPOA sought custodial orders to facilitate investigations.

The court granted three-day detention, ordered the officer to surrender his passport, and imposed a bond of KSh 500,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The DCI officer is required to report to IPOA on alternate days pending further mention of the case on September 23.

IPOA has since obtained key documents from Makongeni and Thika police stations, recorded statements from nine officers, and secured the duty roster and OB extracts.

The authority will also oversee post-mortem examinations, ballistic tests on the officer’s firearm, and analysis of CCTV footage.