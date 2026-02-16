IPOA Launches Probe into Man’s Death During Sifuna’s Kitengela Rally

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the death of a man during Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s rally in Kitengela on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday Februatry 16, IPOA expressed concern over the loss of life and injuries that occurred during the Kitengela rally.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), pursuant to its mandate, monitored police conduct during the political rallies held in Mombasa and Kajiado counties on 15th February 2026 to ensure compliance with Article 244 of the Constitution of Kenya and other applicable laws.

“The Authority noted with great concern the loss of life and injuries during the Kitengela political rally, allegedly occurring as members of the National Police Service (NPS) endeavoured to maintain law and order,” read the statement in part.

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi said the Authority has deployed a rapid-response team comprising monitoring and investigation officers to conduct an independent inquiry into the incident.

“Accordingly, in compliance with Part B (5) of the Sixth Schedule of the NPS Act, CAP. 84 of the Laws of Kenya, read together with Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, CAP. 86 of the Laws of Kenya, IPOA has deployed a rapid-response team comprising monitoring and investigation officers to Kitengela to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter,” she stated.

According to IPOA, the investigations will seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine the extent of police involvement, and assess whether the force used, if any, was lawful, justified, and proportionate.

The Authority also extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“The Authority will make its findings public and issue recommendations to the relevant agencies to address identified issues where culpability is established,” IPOA added.

This comes after Senator Sifuna condoled with the family of the man who was shot during the Linda Wananchi political rally in Kitengela.

In an update on Monday, Sifuna revealed that the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Vincent Ayomo.

“We express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Vincent Ayoma. He tragically lost his life in the fight for a better Kenya at the hands of those who are duty-bound to protect him,” he stated.