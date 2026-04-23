IPOA Launches Probe into Shooting of Taxi Driver in Garissa

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a taxi driver in Garissa County.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku said the response team has commenced inquiries into the death of Adan Mohamed Hassan, who was shot on April 21 near the Modika Barrier.

Hassan had responded to a distress call from a friend who had been arrested. During the encounter, his vehicle was reportedly damaged by officers attached to the Balambala Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The Authority initiated the investigations after receiving official notification of the incident from the National Police Service, as required by law.

“Preliminary findings indicate that at approximately 2:20 a.m. on the material day, the deceased responded to a distress call from a friend who had been arrested, during which his vehicle was damaged by officers from the Balambala Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” Wanjiku stated.

The IPOA vice chairperson noted that while attempting to intervene in the situation, Hassan sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

She noted that a post-mortem examination later confirmed that Hassan died from a single gunshot injury to the head.

Further, Wanjiku said IPOA investigators have since undertaken a series of actions, including attending the post-mortem, recording witness statements, collecting police documents, securing key exhibits, and documenting both the crime scene and the vehicles involved.

“IPOA investigators have undertaken several actions, including attending the post-mortem examination, recording witness statements, obtaining police documents, securing critical exhibits, documenting the crime scene, and documenting both the police and the damaged civilian motor vehicles,” Wanjiku said.

The authority also urged members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue, emphasising the importance of allowing due process to take its course.