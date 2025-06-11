IPOA Reveals Names Of 5 Police Officers Linked to Albert Ojwang’s Arrest

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed the names of five police officers who arrested the late Albert Ojwang.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, IPOA Vice Chairperson Anne Wanjiku disclosed that Ojwang was arrested by Sergeants Sigei and Wesley Korir, along with Police Constables Dennis Kinyoni, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rapudo in Homa Bay County.

Wanjiku noted that the officers later transferred him to Mawego Police Station before escorting him to Nairobi.

“On the 7th of June at around 8 AM, a team comprising Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kipkorir Kirui, PC Dennis Kinyoni, PC Milton Mwanze, and PC Boniface Rapudo went to Lida center in Homa Bay County and arrested the deceased at around 2:30 PM and took him to Mawego police station,” Wanjiku revealed.

The late Ojwang was booked at Central Police Station in Nairobi at around 9:31 PM on Saturday.

The National Police Service, in a statement on Sunday, said Ojwang sustained fatal injuries after allegedly hitting his head against the wall of his cell.

A postmortem conducted on the body of Ojwang revealed that the teacher died as a result of a head injury.

Pathologist Bernard Midia ruled out the possibility that Ojwang had injured himself while in police custody.

Meanwhile, Wanjiku also revealed that preliminary investigations into the murder showed that footage at Central Police Station had been interfered with.

“The CCTV systems located at the OCS office had been interfered with,” she stated.

