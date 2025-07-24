IPOA Reveals True Death Toll of Kenya’s 2025 Protests

A shocking new report from Kenya’s Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) has cast a clear light on the brutal suppression of June and July 2025 protests, revealing a disturbing 65 fatalities and 513 injuries, a clear contrast to the death toll officially reported by the police.

This notable discrepancy, coupled with documented instances of concealed officer identities, denial of medical aid to victims, and disproportionate use of force, raises profound concerns about systemic impunity and disregard for human rights by the National Police Service (NPS).

The IPOA’s findings paint a dark picture of police conduct, citing a “lack of professionalism, use of disproportionate force, and failure to uphold public safety and rights.” Instances include commanding officers refusing protest notifications, a contravention of the Public Order Act (2012), and the deployment of officers without visible name tags or service numbers, in violation of Kenyan law. Some police vehicles were even observed with concealed number plates.

Among the 65 documented fatalities, IPOA has attended 61 autopsies, with more scheduled. The report details widespread destruction of property, including looting and vandalism of businesses, police stations, and government establishments across multiple counties. Notably, the anti-Finance Bill 2024 (Gen-Z) commemorative protests on June 25, 2025, alone accounted for 23 fatalities and 195 civilian injuries.

Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International Kenya, have consistently condemned the excessive force used by Kenyan authorities, highlighting a long history of police brutality dating back to the colonial era.

The death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody in June 2025, after being arrested for criticizing a senior police official, further ignited public outrage and fueled the protests. His death, initially dismissed by police as self-inflicted, was later confirmed by an autopsy to be the result of severe assault, exposing a pattern of cover-ups.

The IPOA report concludes that the NPS failed to effectively facilitate protests as mandated by Article 37 of the Constitution, and instead focused on “quelling these riots instead of facilitating the demonstrations.” This approach, coupled with systemic challenges like inconsistent enforcement of the Public Order Act and anonymous officers, contributed significantly to the violence, injuries, and fatalities.

Calls for accountability are intensifying, with human rights groups demanding independent investigations, prosecution of those responsible, and comprehensive police reforms to end the cycle of impunity.