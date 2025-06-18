Connect with us

News

IPOA Summons DIG Eliud Lagat Over Albert Ojwang Murder

DIG Eliud Lagat

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has summoned Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Albert Ojwang.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 18, IPOA said DIG Lagat is required to record his statement on the matter.

“Further, having found basis, IPOA has issued summons to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, to appear before the Authority’s investigations team to record a statement,” IPOA stated.

IPOA noted that over 20 police officers have recorded statements with the authority over Ojwang’s mysterious death.

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam and PC James Mukhwana have so far been arraigned before various Courts, while IP Samuel Ng’ang’a, who was arrested on Tuesday, 17th June, 2025, and is detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

The authority also said Kelvin Mutisya Mutava, who allegedly interfered with the CCTV footage, and three others, namely Brian Mwaniki Njue, Collins Karani, and Gin Ammitou, who were inmates at the Central Police Station on the material day, have also been presented in various courts.

Further, Ipoa said it has made a miscellaneous application to mobile service providers to supply it with mobile phone data for persons of interest in the probe.

“The Authority made a miscellaneous application to mobile service providers to supply it with mobile phone data for persons of interest, to help in the investigations into the murder of Mr. Ojwang. Further, the seized DVR footage from Central Police Station and biological samples supplied to the Government Chemist are currently under analysis,” IPOA stated.

Additionally, the authority affirmed that it is working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to ensure thorough and timely investigations.

“To expedite the investigations, IPOA has been working collaboratively with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and IPOA is confident that by early next week, the investigation file with a recommendation to charge various suspects will be ready,” the statement concluded.

Also Read: DIG Eliud Lagat Steps Aside

