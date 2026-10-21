IPOA Summons Seven Police Officers Over Arrest and Assault of Citizen TV Journalist Odee Francis

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating at least seven police officers over the alleged assault and arrest of Citizen TV journalist Odee Francis while he covered protests against rising fuel prices in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The officers, who are expected to explain their role in the incident on Tuesday, October 20, include Central Police Station Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Patrick Gogo and Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Joab Onyapidi. Five other officers allegedly involved in the journalist’s arrest have also been lined up for questioning.

IPOA is seeking to establish why the officers arrested Odee despite his repeated attempts to identify himself as a journalist covering the demonstrations.

The reporter was filming protests along Kimathi Street when the situation reportedly turned chaotic as police moved to disperse demonstrators. According to his account, he was positioned alongside other journalists when protesters began fleeing.

An officer in uniform allegedly pointed at him and instructed colleagues to arrest him as well. Odee said he questioned the grounds for his arrest and displayed his official press badge, but the officers ignored his explanation.

He was bundled into a police vehicle and taken to Nairobi Central Police Station alongside activists who had been arrested during the demonstrations.

The journalist further alleged that plainclothes officers dragged and assaulted him, tearing his clothes before forcibly placing him in a police vehicle. He was briefly detained before being released following the intervention of the OCPD, who reportedly acknowledged that he had been caught up in the chaos.

The protests were organised by human rights activists opposing rising fuel prices. They took place as Kenyans marked Mashujaa Day, with demonstrators taking to the streets over the cost of fuel.

The arrest prompted condemnation from the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK), which called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the journalist’s alleged mistreatment.

CJAK chairperson Joseph Muraya welcomed Odee’s release but insisted that it should not end efforts to establish accountability.

“Ode’s release is welcome, but release alone is not accountability. The circumstances of his arrest and the assault must be fully and independently investigated. Article 34(1) of the Constitution guarantees the freedom and independence of electronic, print and all other types of media,” stated Muraya.

Muraya also called on the National Police Service and IPOA to establish the grounds for the arrest, investigate the journalist’s treatment in custody and identify officers who may have been involved in misconduct.

The case comes amid continued concerns over press freedom and the safety of journalists covering public demonstrations. Data from the Media Council of Kenya shows that 92 press freedom violations were recorded in 2025, down from 130 in 2024. Physical assaults accounted for 67 per cent of the reported cases.

The IPOA investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Odee’s arrest and determine whether any officers should be held accountable.