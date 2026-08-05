IPOA Takes Over Probe Into Death of Erick Otieno

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken over investigations into the death of Erick Otieno at Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 5, the National Police Service (NPS) said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had launched investigations immediately after receiving reports of Otieno’s death before handing over the case to IPOA.

“The National Police Service wishes to update the public on the ongoing investigation into the death of Mr. Erick Otieno at Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital.

“Upon receiving the report of his passing, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations promptly initiated inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has now taken over the investigations,” NPS said.

The service noted that it is committed to fully cooperating with IPOA to ensure a thorough, impartial and timely investigation into the incident.

NPS also conveyed its condolences to Otieno’s family, friends and loved ones, while thanking members of the public for their cooperation during the ongoing investigations.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Mr. Otieno, and we are grateful for the continued cooperation and support extended by the family and members of the public,” the statement added.

At the same time, the service urged the public to remain calm, avoid speculation and allow investigators to complete their work.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, and to continue cooperating with the investigators by providing any relevant information,” NPS added.

Further, NPS appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to report to the nearest police station or contact them.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to report at the nearest police station, or to contact us via the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” NPS said.

Otieno passed away hours after he was released from Muthaiga Police Station, where he had been held following his arrest.

According to his family, Otieno had been assaulted by police officers while he was in custody.