The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has warned that a Ksh169.95 million funding shortfall could undermine its ability to monitor police conduct and investigate complaints ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, IPOA Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake said the proposed budget allocation for the 2027/2028 financial year would leave critical oversight programmes underfunded, affecting investigations, court proceedings, police inspections and monitoring of security operations.

Halake noted that the funding deficit would constrain the authority’s ability to discharge its constitutional mandate.

The IPOA CEO who presented the budget proposals before the committee chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, explaining that the authority requires Ksh594 million to undertake investigations, legal services, inspections and monitoring of police operations.

However, the authority had been allocated Ksh424.05 million, leaving a shortfall of Ksh169.95 million.

“The funding deficit of Kshs. 169.95 million will significantly constrain the Authority’s core operations,” the IPOA CEO told the committee.

Among the programmes likely to be affected is the clearance of 785 pending investigations, which requires KSh46.8 million.

IPOA warned that failure to undertake the exercise would delay the administration of justice and prolong the resolution of complaints against police officers.

The authority also requires Ksh25.52 million to support prosecution and attend 319 criminal and civil cases across the country.

Additionally, IPOA warned that the funding constraints could force it to scale down monitoring of police operations, including crowd control, political party primaries, police patrols and security operations during the 2027 General Election.

The exercise requires Ksh35 million, with the authority cautioning that reduced funding would limit its ability to maintain an adequate field presence.

“The shortfall will lead to reduced implementation of the following planned activities in FY2027/28,” Halake said.

Other affected programmes include nine dialogue sessions with police commanders in areas reporting high numbers of complaints and public outreach activities, which require Ksh13.5 million.

IPOA also said inadequate funding would delay the development of a civilian oversight module and harmonisation of training curricula for the National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Internal Affairs Unit and the authority.

The exercise is estimated to cost Sh17.21 million and is intended to strengthen coordination and implementation of the Maraga Taskforce recommendations.