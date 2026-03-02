Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Iran Clears the Air of Possibility of Hitting US Bases in Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Iran’s ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, has said that Kenya will not be targeted in the ongoing conflict between Tehran United States, and Israel.

Speaking on Monday, March 2, in Nairobi, Gholampour said Iran’s ballistic missiles will not reach Kenyan territory.

He pointed out that the missiles have a maximum range of about 2,000 kilometers, making it impossible to get to the Kenyan soil.

“Our missiles will not reach the Kenyan territory. Our government has deliberately, in order to show its intention, a peaceful intention, limited the range of missiles only for defensive purposes,” he said.

The Iranian Ambassador also expressed confidence that Kenya would not allow its land to be used to strike Iran.

“I do not believe that Kenya will provide such a facility to attack Iran from its land,” Gholampour added.

On the welfare of Kenyan nationals in Iran, the ambassador said there are only a small number of Kenyans in the Gulf country.

He pointed out that Iranian authorities, in coordination with embassies and the foreign affairs ministry, are facilitating safe exit arrangements for foreigners.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has condemned Iran’s move to attack the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

In a statement on Monday, the President noted that the regionalization of the conflict poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

“Kenya strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East.

“It is evident that the regionalization of this conflict poses a grave threat to international peace and security,” Ruto stated.

He emphasized that longstanding multilateral institutions remain critical for resolving the crisis and called for urgent multi-stakeholder engagement to de-escalate tensions.

