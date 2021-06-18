Iran Prepares To Confront US, Says Kim Jong-un

KDRTV NEWS: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Iran needs to brace for both dialogue and confrontation with the US, but affirmed that confrontation is needed most.

The relations between Joe Biden and Kim Jong-un had been frosty even before he was elected the president of the US.

At one point, Biden referred to Kim Jong-un as a ‘thug’

This is the first time Mr. Kim has openly commented on Washington.

Previously, North Korea had dismissed efforts by the US government to engage with it in diplomatic communication.

The US has been urging North Korea to review its nuclear deal.

However, Pyongyang has persistently refused. Thus, the United Nations Security Council imposed stringent sanctions on Iran for its nuclear tests.

Kim Jong-un made the announcement after he formally discovered that North Korea is faced with concerns over the food crisis.

He made the new announcement while in a meeting with senior leaders, the summit started this week in the capital Pyongyang.

