Irungu Kang’ata on the Chopping Board as Uhuru Summons Senators

(KDRTV) – Speculation about the future of Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata as the Jubilee Majority Whip has dominated discussions on social media after the party summoned all Senators for a Parliamentary Group Meeting.

“Mheshimiwa you’re invited for a Jubilee Coalition Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting at KICC Nairobi,” reads an invite sent to Senators.

Coincidentally, the letter was sent by Party’s Deputy Majority Whip Farhiya Haji. This could only mean that Kang’ata has been sidelined by the Party leadership.

I have been invited by the Party Leader to a Jubilee Senate PG tomorrow at 10am. I wonder who is being removed this time! pic.twitter.com/DuhG3jQj2f — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 8, 2021

Indeed the Murang’a lawmaker did not shy away from commenting on the latest development with a post on social media.

Tomorrow's PG at KICC- Courage brother do not stumble,Though thy path be dark as night.There is star to guide the humble,Take it to the Lord in prayer. — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) February 8, 2021

Kang’ata fell out with the party mandarins following a controversial letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta in which he warned that the BBI report is not popular in Mt Kenya region.

In the letter which found its way to the media, Kang’ata claimed that only 2 out of 10 people support the plans to change the constitution.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior party officials have disputed Kang’ata’s claims.

The Senator was not invited to Uhuru’s meeting at the Sagana State Lodge last week.

KDRTV understands that Kang’ata was asked to rescind the contents of the letter or resign from the lucrative position. He did neither.

Kang’ata himself confirmed last month that plans to impeach him had hit a snag after Tanga Tanga Senators refused to play ball.

Tomorrow’s PG meeting comes on the same day that Parliament resumes its sittings for this calendar year.

Since the 2017 Elections, Jubilee has held only one PG meeting, in May last year. It ended with the removal of Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Majority leader and Majority Whip respectively. Kang’ata was a direct beneficiary of that purge.