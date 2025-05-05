Is the Wamunyoro Earthquake the Beginning of the End for President Ruto and His Administration?

KDRTV News Nairobi-The entry of Dr. Fred Okengo Matiangi into the political arena and his declaration that he will be contesting for the 2027 presidential race has sent shockwaves across Kenya.

What many people took as rumors is now a reality based on his entry into politics and meeting political heavy weights from different parts of Kenya but the most thrilling one was when he was received in central Kenya with pomp and color.

President William Ruto is a man is a worried man and his advisors are worried about Dr. Fred Matiangi’s entry in politics based on his record as a no nonsense guy with a track record from his service to the nation as a minister for Education, Information Technology, Interior and as the head of all government ministerial departments.

In a bold political maneuver that has sent shockwaves through Kenya’s power corridors and beyond, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua convened a landmark meeting at his residence in Nyeri County. Appropriately dubbed the “Wamunyoro Earthquake,” the high-stakes gathering brought together a coalition of influential leaders united by a singular message: “Ruto Must Go.”

This seismic event signals a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape. Gachagua’s initiative not only underscores his growing influence but also positions him at the forefront of a rising opposition movement. It has exposed mounting dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership and may prove to be one of the most consequential realignments in Kenya’s political history as the country looks ahead to the 2027 general election.

Dr. Fred Matiang’i: A Presidential Bid with Global Reach

Among the key figures in this emergent opposition alliance is Dr. Fred Matiang’i, former Interior Cabinet Secretary and a widely respected public servant. His engagement with the Canadian lobbying firm Dickens & Madson—and a reported $250,000 investment to elevate his international profile—signals a serious and calculated presidential campaign.

Matiang’i is repositioning the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from a regional player into a national force. His message—centered on accountability, good governance, and the rule of law—resonates with Kenyans disillusioned by Ruto’s perceived economic mismanagement and unfulfilled promises. With a track record of results-driven leadership, Matiang’i is emerging as a formidable contender and a credible alternative to the current regime.

Martha Karua: The Relentless Crusader for Justice

Martha Karua, leader of the Narc-Kenya party, remains one of Kenya’s most respected voices for justice and constitutionalism. Her recent departure from the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya coalition, citing irreconcilable differences, positions her as a potential successor to Raila Odinga in leading a revitalized opposition.

Karua’s candid denunciation of the Ruto administration—calling it a “rogue state”—underscores her unwavering commitment to principled leadership. Her vision for a transparent, people-centered government continues to appeal to citizens yearning for integrity and reform in public office.

Kalonzo Musyoka: The Bridge Builder

Former Vice President and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remains a key architect in Kenya’s opposition landscape. With his extensive experience and political base—especially among the Kamba community—Kalonzo is uniquely positioned to unify divergent opposition factions. His steady hand and conciliatory approach could be crucial in forging a cohesive, broad-based coalition ahead of 2027.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga: From Regional Leader to National Force

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has swiftly risen as a powerful voice beyond Central Kenya. After assuming office in 2017 and his re-election in 2022, his boldness and performance in governance—marked by gains in infrastructure, healthcare, and education—has boosted his credibility.

Kahiga’s growing national profile is further strengthened by his position as Vice Chair of the Council of Governors. His alliance with Gachagua places him at the heart of the emerging political transformation with a clearly demonstrated vision. Notably, he is the only governor to have established a formal engagement platform with his county’s Diaspora—the Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council—reflecting a forward-thinking, inclusive leadership model that could shape Kenya’s future at a national level.

President Ruto’s Decline and Raila’s Diminishing Influence

President William Ruto’s administration is increasingly defined by economic turmoil, rising public frustration, and growing civil unrest. A stark symbol of this discontent occurred in Migori, where a protester hurled a shoe at the President—a dramatic, though unacceptable, gesture of national frustration. This is indeed a very embarrassing and bad signal for Ruto and his henchmen who are heckled anytime they meet a crowd.

Ruto’s alliance with Raila Odinga, once hailed as a political masterstroke, has instead alienated large segments of the ODM base. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has publicly condemned Ruto’s economic policies, accusing the administration of deepening poverty and disillusionment.

This alignment has weakened Raila’s standing and fractured the opposition, leaving many Kenyans disillusioned with both leaders. What once seemed like a stabilizing political partnership now appears to be a liability for both parties.

The Dawn of a New Political Era?

The Wamunyoro Earthquake is more than a symbolic protest—it is the birth of a movement. The coalition forming around Gachagua, Matiang’i, Karua, Kahiga and the rest has the potential to fundamentally shift Kenya’s political direction. Whether they can maintain unity, withstand internal pressures, and translate public dissatisfaction into electoral victory remains the critical question.

But one thing is undeniable: Ruto’s hold on the public imagination is slipping, and Kenya is entering a period of political reawakening as in other parts of the African continent led by Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Fasso. As we observed in an earlier article, we are rapidly becoming Traores and time of African sycophants of the West like William Ruto of Kenya and Tinubu of Nigeria is waning. The 2027 Kenyan general election could become the most consequential of a generation.

The Road Ahead: Turning Protest into Policy

Rally Behind One Flagbearer

The opposition must show maturity by uniting behind a single presidential candidate. As Dr. Matiang’i has warned, the forces seeking to divide the opposition will intensify in the months ahead. Democratic processes must guide the selection of the flagbearer—and once chosen, all parties must rally behind them. This unity will be critical to countering Ruto’s entrenched political machinery.

Engage the Diaspora Strategically

Kenya’s Diaspora, long vital to the economy through remittances, must now take a more active role in political advocacy. Their global networks, resources, and perspectives offer a unique advantage. Governor Kahiga’s Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council is a successful model the opposition can scale nationally to harness Diaspora engagement for political reform and voter mobilization.

Empower the Youth

Kenya’s youth—especially Gen Z and millennials—represent the largest, most dynamic voting bloc. Digitally savvy and politically aware, they are leading conversations on justice, employment, and innovation. The opposition must connect with them directly, address their challenges, and tap into their energy to drive grassroots mobilization. Most important, they must be mobilized to vote when the time comes. If this happens, the one who captures the youth will have a strong base.

Mobilize Professionals and Technocrats

Kenya’s transformation requires more than populist rhetoric. Professionals and technocrats from all sectors—law, education, health, technology, and finance—must be integrated into policy development and governance. Their expertise will be vital in designing solutions to Kenya’s most urgent challenges, and in ensuring reforms are practical, not merely political. They have been sidelined for too long. It is time they were encouraged to come out of their offices and be active players in national development.

Conclusion: A Nation at the Crossroads

The Wamunyoro Earthquake may indeed mark the beginning of the end for President Ruto’s administration—or at the very least, a powerful reckoning for a government increasingly viewed as detached from the needs of its people. More importantly, it offers a rare opportunity for national renewal.

As Dr. Matiang’i and other leaders have emphasized, the opposition must resist fragmentation, remain focused on the national good, and build an inclusive, participatory movement. The road to 2027 will be shaped not only by political rallies but by a disciplined, visionary strategy that engages every Kenyan—from the grassroots to the Diaspora.

This is a defining moment. Kenya’s democratic future depends on the courage of its leaders, the will of its people, and the resolve of a generation ready to reclaim the promise of a better tomorrow.