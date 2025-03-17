Isaac Mutuma Sworn In As New Meru Governor

Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia has been sworn in as the new Meru County Governor replacing the impeached Kawira Mwangaza.

Mutuma took the oath of office on Monday, March 17, at Mwendantu Grounds, becoming Meru County’s fourth governor.

This comes after the High Court’s ruling that upheld the Senate’s decision to impeach Governor Mwangaza.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, March 14, Justice Bahati Mwamuye ruled that the petition challenging Mwangaza’s removal did not meet the legal threshold to overturn the Senate’s decision.

“The Gazette Notice No 10351 Volume CXXV1 No 130, dated 20th August published on 21st August 2024 and issued by the respondent communicating the decision and the resolution of the senate to remove the petitioner from office as the Governor of Meru county by way of impeachment is affirmed,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

Mutuma’s swearing-in was attended by Water CS Eric Muga, Cooperatives PS Patrick Kiburi, and Deputy Laikipia Governor Reuben Kamuri among other leaders.

Mutuma is an ordained Reverend in the Methodist Churches of Kenya, where he has demonstrated his commitment to the spiritual and community development of his people.

He started his political journey in 2022 when Mwangaza picked him as her running mate.

He holds a Higher Diploma in Forensic Psychology and Criminology from the Kenya Institute of Studies in Criminal Justice, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Kenya Methodist University.

Mutuma previously served as a Senior Officer in the Kenya Prisons Service and as a child rights advocate with Plan International, a youth representative for Habitat for Humanity in the Mount Kenya region, and a human rights officer and inmate rehabilitation program implementer within the prison services.

The new Meru county boss is also the son of former Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders chairman Paul M’Ethingia.

